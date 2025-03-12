Envoy Technologies Inc. Certified as Vendor for DayBlink GPO, Enhancing Luxury Hotels with Electric Car-Sharing Services

Envoy Technologies is now certified as a vendor for DayBlink GPO, providing electric vehicle services to luxury hotels worldwide.

Envoy Technologies Inc., a leading provider of electric car-sharing services, has been certified as a vendor for DayBlink GPO, the largest global hospitality buying consortium, making its services available to over 1,100 luxury independent hotels. This partnership aims to enhance the luxury travel experience by offering guests convenient access to on-site electric vehicles through Envoy's mobile app. With the ability to reserve vehicles like the Tesla Model 3, Model Y, and Model X, participating hotels can improve guest satisfaction while also contributing to sustainability efforts by reducing their carbon footprint. The collaboration aligns with DayBlink GPO's commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility in hospitality. Envoy aims to provide valuable transportation solutions that enrich the guest experience at luxury properties.

Potential Positives

Envoy Technologies Inc. has secured certification as a vendor for DayBlink GPO, enabling access to over 1,100 luxury independent hotels worldwide, significantly increasing its market presence.

The partnership enhances the guest experience at luxury hotels by providing convenient on-site electric vehicle access, addressing growing demand for sustainable transportation solutions.

Envoy's all-electric fleet contributes to reducing the carbon footprint of participating hotels, aligning with sustainability initiatives and appealing to environmentally conscious travelers.

The collaboration allows Envoy to utilize data-driven insights to help hotels optimize their transportation offerings, increasing operational efficiency and guest satisfaction.

Potential Negatives

Dependence on DayBlink GPO for growth may raise concerns about future sustainability and market diversification.

FAQ

What is Envoy Technologies Inc.?

Envoy Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of electric car-sharing services and part of Blink Charging Co.

What is DayBlink GPO?

DayBlink GPO is the largest hospitality buying consortium supporting independent luxury hotels globally.

How does Envoy's service enhance luxury hotels?

Envoy provides on-site electric vehicle access, meeting guest demand for convenient transportation and enhancing their travel experience.

Which hotels are using Envoy's services?

Hotels like ESPACIO The Jewel of Waikiki and Halekulani in Honolulu are using Envoy's electric vehicle services.

How does this partnership support sustainability?

Envoy's all-electric fleet helps reduce the carbon footprint of hotels, aligning with sustainability initiatives in luxury hospitality.

LOS ANGELES, CA, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Envoy Technologies Inc. (“Envoy”),





a Blink Charging Co. entity and leading provider of electric car-sharing services, has announced its official certification as a vendor for DayBlink GPO, the largest hospitality buying consortium supporting luxury independents globally. The certification makes Envoy’s services available to the organization’s more than 1,100 independent luxury hotels around the world. Envoy’s inclusion in the GPO provides DayBlink properties with a premium mobility solutionthat meets growing guest demand for convenient, on-site electric vehicle access, enhancing the overall luxury travel experience.





Envoy's innovative on-site electric vehicle fleet enhances guest experiences by directly providing convenient, on-demand transportation options at luxury properties. Envoy's user-friendly mobile app empowers hotel guests to easily reserve and access electric vehicles, offering a seamless travel experience.





"We are proud to partner with DayBlink GPO, combining our commitment to innovative mobility solutions with DayBlink’s dedication to sourcing exceptional suppliers for its member hotels," said Aric Ohana, CEO & co-founder of Envoy. "This collaboration allows us to offer DayBlink GPO’s members, which includes five-star luxury independent hotels, a cutting-edge amenity that enhances guest satisfaction and provides a valuable transportation solution on-site."





Several DayBlink GPO properties have already implemented Envoy's services, including





ESPACIO The Jewel of Waikiki





, and





Halekulani





in Honolulu, Hawaii. These hotels now offer guests access to the Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model Y, and Model X vehicles, showcasing the seamless integration of luxury and advanced transportation options.





Envoy's all-electric fleet also contributes significantly to reducing the carbon footprint of participating hotels, aligning with DayBlink GPO's sustainability initiatives, while providing participating hotels with a modern transportation solution for their guests. The company's data-driven insights and analytics further empower hotels to optimize their guest transportation offerings.





"Envoy's electric vehicle sharing service perfectly complements our members' commitment to providing unique and sustainable luxury experiences," said Michael Wong, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DayBlink GPO. "This relationship reinforces our dedication to innovation and environmental responsibility in the hospitality industry."





National hotels interested in exploring Envoy's mobility solutions as a premium amenity option are encouraged to visit





https://www.envoythere.com/nominate/





.







About Envoy







Envoy is a pioneering EV fleet technology and electric car-sharing service provider headquartered in Culver City, California. Envoy offers a flagship all-electric car-sharing services in the United States for private property amenities. Envoy’s amenity service delivers electric car-sharing as a premium amenity perk for private properties such as apartments, hotels, and workplaces. By cooperating with Envoy, real estate owners and operators can introduce a cutting-edge amenity that enriches the lives of their residents, members, and guests enhancing mobility as part of their lifestyle. Envoy’s amenity services support nationwide goals to reduce parking demand and individual car ownership. Developers can leverage Envoy’s inclusion in their projects to access development incentives, aligning with urban development goals.







About DayBlink GPO







DayBlink GPO is a strategic sourcing provider for independently owned and operated luxury hotels in the hospitality sector. DayBlink GPO combines years of expertise to help members improve their bottom line and performance efficiency. As an ambassador on behalf of hoteliers, DayBlink GPO negotiates superior agreements with multinational companies across major hotel spend categories by leveraging billions of dollars in member purchasing power. These deals bring instant value, create cost savings, and deliver efficiencies at little to no added effort for our members. For more information, visit





https://dayblinkgpo.com/











For media inquiries, please contact:







Marilyn Mota





Marketing Manager









pr@envoythere.com







