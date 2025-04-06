ENVOY MEDICAL Earnings Preview: Recent $COCH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ENVOY MEDICAL ($COCH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $84,996 and earnings of -$0.33 per share.
ENVOY MEDICAL Insider Trading Activity
ENVOY MEDICAL insiders have traded $COCH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COCH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MONA CHETAN PATEL purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $5,698
ENVOY MEDICAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of ENVOY MEDICAL stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 396,654 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $567,215
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 209,000 shares (+112.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $298,870
- LAKE STREET ADVISORS GROUP, LLC added 45,455 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,000
- CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP LLC added 43,182 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,750
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 28,314 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,489
- MARQUETTE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 11,718 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,756
- WEALTHTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 11,316 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,181
ENVOY MEDICAL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COCH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Brookline Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.