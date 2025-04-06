ENVOY MEDICAL Earnings Preview: Recent $COCH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ENVOY MEDICAL ($COCH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $84,996 and earnings of -$0.33 per share.

ENVOY MEDICAL Insider Trading Activity

ENVOY MEDICAL insiders have traded $COCH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COCH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MONA CHETAN PATEL purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $5,698

ENVOY MEDICAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of ENVOY MEDICAL stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ENVOY MEDICAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COCH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Brookline Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024

