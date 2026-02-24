Envoy Medical (COCH) Price Target Increased by 15.15% to 9.69

The average one-year price target for Envoy Medical (NasdaqCM:COCH) has been revised to $9.69 / share. This is an increase of 15.15% from the prior estimate of $8.42 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $9.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,218.37% from the latest reported closing price of $0.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Envoy Medical. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 10.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COCH is 0.00%, an increase of 68.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.20% to 1,795K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 279K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Weiss Asset Management holds 243K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 368K shares , representing a decrease of 51.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COCH by 62.21% over the last quarter.

Colony Group holds 213K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arcus Capital Partners holds 153K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares , representing a decrease of 22.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COCH by 54.98% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 119K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.