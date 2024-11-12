Envoy Medical announces publication on Acclaim CI

Envoy Medical (COCH) announces a peer-reviewed publication in Otology & Neurotology, discussing early experiences with and highlighting potential benefits of the Company’s investigational fully implanted Acclaim Cochlear Implant, Acclaim CI. The paper, titled, “Early Hearing Outcomes and Audiological Experiences with a Novel Fully Implanted Cochlear Implant,” discusses the initial results from a first-in-human, early feasibility study. The study had only been active for six months at the time these data being reported were collected and analyzed. All three patients are now approaching two years with their implants.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on COCH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.