Enviva’s Chapter 11 Filing and April Operating Reports

Enviva Inc., alongside its subsidiaries, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March 2024, and has subsequently submitted monthly operating reports for April 2024, which are publicly accessible online. Investors are advised to exercise caution when considering these reports for investment decisions, as they are not audited, may be adjusted in the future, and may not fully represent the company’s financial status. The reports are meant to comply with court requirements, rather than to guide investment strategies.

