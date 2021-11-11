Enviva Partners, LP (EVA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Enviva Partners, LP (EVA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.84 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EVA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.07% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $66.47, the dividend yield is 5.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVA was $66.47, representing a -5.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $70.58 and a 55.38% increase over the 52 week low of $42.78.

EVA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.73. Zacks Investment Research reports EVA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 133.33%, compared to an industry average of 22.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the eva Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EVA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EVA as a top-10 holding:

Global X Super Dividend ETF (DIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DIV with an increase of 1.84% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EVA at 2.31%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.