Enviva Partners, LP (EVA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Enviva Partners, LP (EVA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.775 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EVA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.31% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $44.44, the dividend yield is 6.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVA was $44.44, representing a -0.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.87 and a 115.41% increase over the 52 week low of $20.63.

EVA is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) and Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX). EVA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.19. Zacks Investment Research reports EVA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 30%, compared to an industry average of 6.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.