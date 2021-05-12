Enviva Partners, LP (EVA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Enviva Partners, LP (EVA) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.785 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EVA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.64% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $51.99, the dividend yield is 6.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVA was $51.99, representing a -3.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.96 and a 76.06% increase over the 52 week low of $29.53.

EVA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.69. Zacks Investment Research reports EVA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 173.81%, compared to an industry average of 10.6%.

