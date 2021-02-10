Enviva Partners, LP (EVA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Enviva Partners, LP (EVA) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.78 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EVA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.65% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVA was $53.41, representing a -1.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.96 and a 158.89% increase over the 52 week low of $20.63.

EVA is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) and Trex Company, Inc. (TREX). EVA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.19. Zacks Investment Research reports EVA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 30%, compared to an industry average of 4.1%.

