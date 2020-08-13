Enviva Partners, LP (EVA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Enviva Partners, LP (EVA) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.765 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EVA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $42.9, the dividend yield is 7.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVA was $42.9, representing a -1.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.42 and a 107.95% increase over the 52 week low of $20.63.

EVA is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) and UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI). EVA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.14. Zacks Investment Research reports EVA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 121.67%, compared to an industry average of -14.7%.

