Enviva Partners (EVA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Enviva Partners LP (Symbol: EVA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.96, changing hands as high as $33.79 per share. Enviva Partners LP shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EVA's low point in its 52 week range is $20.63 per share, with $39.3049 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.25.

