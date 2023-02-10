Enviva Partners (EVA) Declares $0.90 Dividend

Enviva Partners said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share ($3.62 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.90 per share.

At the current share price of $45.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.91%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.17%, the lowest has been 3.88%, and the highest has been 11.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.47 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.50 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.88. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.34%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.68% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enviva Partners is $65.79. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 43.68% from its latest reported closing price of $45.79.

The projected annual revenue for Enviva Partners is $1,617MM, an increase of 42.94%. The projected annual EPS is $0.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 388 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enviva Partners. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVA is 0.58%, a decrease of 5.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.75% to 62,496K shares. The put/call ratio of EVA is 2.55, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Riverstone Holdings holds 28,116K shares representing 41.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,999K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVA by 6.40% over the last quarter.

Inclusive Capital Partners holds 5,212K shares representing 7.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,492K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,201K shares, representing an increase of 8.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVA by 22.79% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 2,331K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,109K shares, representing an increase of 9.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVA by 24.80% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 1,110K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,016K shares, representing an increase of 8.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVA by 22.35% over the last quarter.

Enviva Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership that aggregates a natural resource, wood fiber, and processes it into a transportable form, wood pellets. The Partnership sells a significant majority of its wood pellets through long-term, take-or-pay off-take contracts with creditworthy customers in the United Kingdom, Europe, and increasingly in Japan. The Partnership owns and operates nine plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 5.3 million metric tons per year in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi. In addition, the Partnership exports wood pellets through its marine terminals at the Port of Chesapeake, Virginia and the Port of Wilmington, North Carolina and from third-party marine terminals in Savannah, Georgia, Mobile, Alabama, and Panama City, Florida.

