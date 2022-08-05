Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Second-Quarter Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) last week reported its latest quarterly results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. The results don't look great, especially considering that statutory losses grew 83% toUS$0.42 per share. Revenues of US$296m did beat expectations by 5.6%, but it looks like a bit of a cold comfort. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

NYSE:EVA Earnings and Revenue Growth August 5th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Enviva's six analysts is for revenues of US$1.24b in 2022, which would reflect a decent 19% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 83% to US$0.38. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$1.24b and US$0.38 per share in losses.

As a result there was no major change to the consensus price target of US$81.20, implying that the business is trading roughly in line with expectations despite ongoing losses. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Enviva, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$100.00 and the most bearish at US$71.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Enviva's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 42% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 17% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue shrink 5.3% per year. So it's clear with the acceleration in growth, Enviva is expected to grow meaningfully faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. On the plus side, they made no changes to their revenue estimates - and they expect sales to perform better than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$81.20, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Enviva going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Enviva (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you need to be mindful of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.