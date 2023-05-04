Enviva Falls On Wider Q1 Net Loss; Cuts FY23 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of Enviva Inc. (EVA) are sliding more than 63 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported net loss for the first quarter, wider than the prior year. The company now expects a wider net loss for the full year and eliminated dividends for the period. Enviva also projected net loss for the second as well as the third quarter. The company said, "we have had a difficult and disappointing start to 2023."

The quarterly net loss was $116.86 million, compared to $45.31 million a year ago.

The industrial wood pellets producer revised its full-year net loss to a range of $186-$136 million, from its previous projection of loss of $48-$18 million.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, the company expects net loss in the range of $60-$50. For the third quarter loss outlook in the range of $25-$5 million.

Currently, shares are at $7.86, down 63.19 percent from the previous close of $21.35 on a volume of 6,380,143.

