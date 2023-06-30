Enviva (EVA) to Build More Wood Pellets From New Alabama Plant

Enviva Inc. EVA started construction of Epes plant in Sumter County, AL. The company has been operating in Sumter County since its first assessment of the location in 2018. The plant has been designed using information from the company’s existing ten plants to deliver an improved and modernized model known as the EVA-1100.



EVA purchased nearly 300 acres in the Epes Industrial Park in 2020 in order to build its wood pellet production plant. The park lies close to the Tombigbee River in Sumter County. In July 2022, the company started the construction work of its fully contracted Epes facility, which will have a nameplate capacity of 1.1 million metric tons per year. The plant will be operational by mid-2024, with ramped up production by 2025.

Benefits of the Project

Enviva plans to invest nearly $375 million for every newly constructed plant going forward, including the Epes plant. Once the facility becomes operational, it is expected to support jobs, including adjacent industries such as logging, trucking and shipping.



Pellets made at the Epes plant will be shipped to foreign markets, primarily those in Europe and Asia. This will help meet the international demand for reliable renewable energy sources that aid in defossilizing power and heat generation, as well as energy-intensive industries like steel, cement, lime and sustainable aviation fuels.

Advantages of Wood Pellets

Both Canada and the United States are major producers and exporters of wood pellets. The global demand for these pellets is expected to grow exponentially over the next few years. Enviva, the world’s largest producer of wood pellets, is planning to double its capacity from 6.2 million tons per annum (MTPA) to 13 MTPA by 2026.



Wood pellets are an eco-friendly fuel source that produces much lower emissions than fossil fuels. When burned, these pellets release only a small amount of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, making them a cleaner fuel source. According to the Biomass Energy Resource Center, using wood pellets instead of fossil fuels can reduce greenhouse gas emissions up to 90%.



While the initial cost of installing a pellet boiler can be higher than a traditional oil or gas boiler, wood pellets are generally less expensive than fossil fuels. In addition, wood pellet prices are less volatile than oil and gas prices, which can fluctuate widely due to global supply and demand.



Therefore, by choosing wood pellets over fossil fuels, we can reduce our reliance on non-renewable energy sources and move toward a more sustainable future.

Price Performance

In the past month, shares of Enviva have risen 28% compared with the industry’s 17% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Enviva currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks from the same sector are Arcosa ACA, Eagle Materials EXP and Lennar LEN, each sporting Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACA’s 2023 earnings per share (EPS) indicates a year-over-year increase of 26.5%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 59.9% in the last four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXP’s 2023 EPS indicates a year-over-year improvement of 8.4%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 6.5% in the last four quarters.



LEN’s long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth rate is 6%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 18.4% in the last four quarters.





Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lennar Corporation (LEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enviva Inc. (EVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.