Enviva (EVA) Price Target Decreased by 17.92% to 16.12

The average one-year price target for Enviva (NYSE:EVA) has been revised to 16.12 / share. This is an decrease of 17.92% from the prior estimate of 19.64 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.64% from the latest reported closing price of 13.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 369 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enviva. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 9.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVA is 0.28%, a decrease of 37.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.84% to 68,033K shares. The put/call ratio of EVA is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Riverstone Holdings holds 32,416K shares representing 43.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,262K shares, representing an increase of 12.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVA by 34.86% over the last quarter.

Inclusive Capital Partners holds 5,742K shares representing 7.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,399K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,506K shares, representing a decrease of 87.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVA by 72.18% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 1,952K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,332K shares, representing a decrease of 70.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVA by 68.77% over the last quarter.

XME - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF holds 1,590K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,131K shares, representing an increase of 28.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVA by 34.21% over the last quarter.

Enviva Background Information

Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership that aggregates a natural resource, wood fiber, and processes it into a transportable form, wood pellets. The Partnership sells a significant majority of its wood pellets through long-term, take-or-pay off-take contracts with creditworthy customers in the United Kingdom, Europe, and increasingly in Japan. The Partnership owns and operates nine plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 5.3 million metric tons per year in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi. In addition, the Partnership exports wood pellets through its marine terminals at the Port of Chesapeake, Virginia and the Port of Wilmington, North Carolina and from third-party marine terminals in Savannah, Georgia, Mobile, Alabama, and Panama City, Florida.

