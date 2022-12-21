Markets
EVA

Enviva Enters Sizeable Contract With One Of Its Power Generation Customers In Europe

December 21, 2022 — 06:42 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Enviva Inc. (EVA) announced the signing of a 10-year take-or-pay off-take fuel supply contract with an existing European customer, extendable for up to five years. The company expects to supply 800,000 metric tons of wood pellets per year, with deliveries expected to commence during 2027.

The company's total weighted-average remaining term of take-or-pay off-take contracts is approximately 14 years, with a total contracted revenue backlog of now over $23 billion.

The company noted that its contracted revenue backlog is complemented by a customer sales pipeline exceeding $50 billion, which includes contracts in various stages of negotiation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EVA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.