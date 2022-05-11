Enviva Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EVA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Enviva Inc (Symbol: EVA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $67.94, changing hands as low as $66.37 per share. Enviva Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EVA's low point in its 52 week range is $47.67 per share, with $91.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.67.

