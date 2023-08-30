Enviva Appoints Glenn Nunziata As New CFO

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Enviva Inc. (EVA) Wednesday announced that Glenn Nunziata has been named the company's Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

"We are excited to welcome Glenn to Enviva's executive team at a time when our Company and the global biomass industry are serving an increasingly important role in the energy transition, providing energy security and defossilizing supply chains worldwide," said Thomas Meth, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Most recently, Nunziata served as the Chief Financial Officer of Smithfield Foods Inc. Prior to his tenure at Smithfield Foods Inc., he held various positions of increasing responsibility at EY, most recently as a Partner in Assurance Services.

Nunziata succeeds Shai Even, who held the role since 2018.

