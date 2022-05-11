Enviva About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (EVA)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/13/22, Enviva Inc (Symbol: EVA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.905, payable on 5/27/22. As a percentage of EVA's recent stock price of $66.81, this dividend works out to approximately 1.35%, so look for shares of Enviva Inc to trade 1.35% lower — all else being equal — when EVA shares open for trading on 5/13/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EVA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.42% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EVA's low point in its 52 week range is $47.67 per share, with $91.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.85.

In Wednesday trading, Enviva Inc shares are currently off about 2.6% on the day.

