Envista sees FY24 core sales growth (1%)-(4%), consensus $2.5B

“For the full year 2024, we continue to expect a core sales growth of -1% to -4%, and adjusted EBITDA margins between 10% and 12%. We expect to return to growth in the fourth quarter.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NVST:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.