Envista Names Paul Keel CEO

(RTTNews) - Envista Holdings Corp. (NVST) said that it appointed Paul Keel as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors effective May 1, 2024. He succeeds Amir Aghdaei, who will continue to support the transition as a senior advisor.

Paul is joining Envista from Smiths Group plc. He previously spent 16 years with 3M in various leadership roles, including Group President of the Consumer Business Group, President of 3M Medical, and President of 3M's Specialty Dental business. Preceding 3M, he held positions of increasing responsibility at GE, McKinsey & Company, and General Mills.

