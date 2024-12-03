Envista initiated with an Underperform at Mizuho

Mizuho analyst Steven Valiquette initiated coverage of Envista (NVST) with an Underperform rating and $20 price target As a diverse dental/orthodontic manufacturer, Envista has absorbed the same soft global dental end-markets as its peers in 2023 and 2024, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm believes the company’s greater mix of specialty products and digital imaging has played a role in its greater EBITDA and earnings drop-off this year. It thinks the expected improvement under the new CEO is already priced into Envista shares.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.