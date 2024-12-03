Envista initiated with an Underperform at Mizuho

Mizuho analyst Steven Valiquette initiated coverage of Envista (NVST) with an Underperform rating and $20 price target As a diverse dental/orthodontic manufacturer, Envista has absorbed the same soft global dental end-markets as its peers in 2023 and 2024, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm believes the company’s greater mix of specialty products and digital imaging has played a role in its greater EBITDA and earnings drop-off this year. It thinks the expected improvement under the new CEO is already priced into Envista shares.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NVST:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.