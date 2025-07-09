Envista Holdings Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Envista Holdings, revealing an average target of $20.83, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Experiencing a 2.34% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $21.33.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Envista Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $23.00 $19.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Raises Outperform $23.00 $21.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Neutral $18.00 $21.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Lowers Neutral $21.00 $23.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $17.00 $18.00 Michael Cherny B of A Securities Lowers Buy $23.00 $26.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Envista Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Envista Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Envista Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Envista Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Envista Holdings's Background

Envista Holdings Corp is a dental products company. It develops, manufactures, and markets portfolios of dental consumables, equipment, and services to dental professionals. The company's business consists of two segments; Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment, which derives key revenue, develops, manufactures, and markets dental implant systems, including regenerative solutions, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment software and technologies, as well as orthodontic bracket systems, aligners, and lab products. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from North America, followed by Western Europe and other developed and emerging markets.

Envista Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Envista Holdings's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.07% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Envista Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Envista Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.6%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Envista Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.33%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Envista Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.51.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

