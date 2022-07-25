Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Envista Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.071 = US$376m ÷ (US$6.6b - US$1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

Thus, Envista Holdings has an ROCE of 7.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 8.9%.

NYSE:NVST Return on Capital Employed July 25th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Envista Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Envista Holdings.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Envista Holdings Tell Us?

There hasn't been much to report for Envista Holdings' returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past four years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Envista Holdings to be a multi-bagger going forward.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Envista Holdings isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last year has been flat, which isn't too surprising. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

