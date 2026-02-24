Envista Holdings (NVST) Price Target Increased by 23.81% to 29.24

The average one-year price target for Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) has been revised to $29.24 / share. This is an increase of 23.81% from the prior estimate of $23.62 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $36.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.65% from the latest reported closing price of $29.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 597 funds or institutions reporting positions in Envista Holdings. This is an decrease of 93 owner(s) or 13.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVST is 0.21%, an increase of 12.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.03% to 239,199K shares. The put/call ratio of NVST is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 11,971K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,004K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVST by 7.33% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 8,450K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,404K shares , representing a decrease of 11.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVST by 0.12% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 8,068K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,752K shares , representing a decrease of 8.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVST by 84.51% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 6,056K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,909K shares , representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVST by 5.41% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 6,036K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,099K shares , representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVST by 11.51% over the last quarter.

