ENVISTA HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $NVST Reports Quarterly Earnings

ENVISTA HOLDINGS ($NVST) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $0.24 per share, beating estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $616,900,000, missing estimates of $618,484,140 by $-1,584,140.

ENVISTA HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of ENVISTA HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ENVISTA HOLDINGS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVST recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NVST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $16.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $19.0 on 03/08/2025

on 03/08/2025 An analyst from New Street set a target price of $19.0 on 03/06/2025

