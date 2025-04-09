ENVISION SOLAR Earnings Preview: Recent $BEEM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ENVISION SOLAR ($BEEM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $13,248,168 and earnings of -$0.27 per share.

ENVISION SOLAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of ENVISION SOLAR stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

