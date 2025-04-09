ENVISION SOLAR Earnings Preview: Recent $BEEM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ENVISION SOLAR ($BEEM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $13,248,168 and earnings of -$0.27 per share.
ENVISION SOLAR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of ENVISION SOLAR stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. removed 911,173 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,888,418
- OAK FAMILY ADVISORS, LLC removed 51,417 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $162,991
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC removed 49,395 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $156,582
- VIRTUE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 40,000 shares (+400.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $126,800
- GREEN ALPHA ADVISORS, LLC removed 35,324 shares (-58.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,060
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 26,089 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,702
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 25,934 shares (+36.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,210
