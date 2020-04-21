Envision Healthcare Is Said to Be Considering Bankruptcy

The company has reportedly hired restructuring advisers and is considering filing for bankruptcy, less than two years after a leveraged buyout.

The company is in the middle of a contentious debt restructuring effort, with lenders reportedly pushing back against the company's debt-exchange offer.

The company has reportedly hired restructuring advisers and is considering filing for bankruptcy, less than two years after a leveraged buyout.

Envision Healthcare has reportedly hired restructuring advisers and is considering filing for bankruptcy, less than two years after a leveraged buyout by KKR left the company with roughly $7 billion on its balance sheet.

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, fewer patients are seeking out higher-margin treatments and elective surgeries. That has led Envision to cut salaries for some senior staff members, and to furlough other staffers.

The health-care company is in the middle of a contentious debt restructuring effort, with lenders reportedly pushing back against the company’s debt-exchange offer that would give $1.225 billion of unsecured bonds a stronger claim on lenders’ collateral, according to The Wall Street Journal. The exchange offer is open until April 30.

Bloomberg reported late Monday that Envision had hired Kirkland & Ellis LLP to explore its options. The company and its private-equity owner KKR (ticker: KKR) are also said to be consulting with lawyers at Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP and bankers at Houlihan Lokey.

Write to Alexandra Scaggs at alexandra.scaggs@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.