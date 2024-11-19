EnviroSuite Ltd Announces New Share Issuance on ASX

EnviroSuite Ltd (AU:EVS) has released an update.

EnviroSuite Ltd has announced a new issuance of 13,913,793 fully paid ordinary shares, set to be quoted on the ASX under the code EVS. This move is part of a previously disclosed transaction, highlighting the company’s strategic financial maneuvers. Investors in the stock market may find this development noteworthy as it could influence the company’s market presence.

