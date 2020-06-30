Montrose Environmental Group, which provides environmental assessment, management, and remediation services, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $160 million in an initial public offering.



The company provides a diverse range of environmental services to private and public sector clients across the life cycle of their needs. It services complex, recurring, and often non-discretionary environmental needs of its clients across three business segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response, Measurement and Analysis, and Remediation and Reuse.



The Irvine, CA-based company was founded in 2012 and booked $244 million in revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol MEG. BofA Securities, William Blair, BNP Paribas, Capital One Securities, and Stifel are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Environmental services firm Montrose Environmental files for a $160 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.