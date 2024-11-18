News & Insights

Environmental Group Limited’s AGM and Eco-Focused Ventures

November 18, 2024 — 09:50 pm EST

Environmental Group Limited (AU:EGL) has released an update.

Environmental Group Limited has announced the results of its Annual General Meeting, highlighting its efforts across five business units aimed at environmental protection. The company focuses on enhancing air and water quality, reducing carbon emissions, and improving waste treatment through innovative technologies. Investors may find EGL’s commitment to sustainable practices and its diverse portfolio appealing.

