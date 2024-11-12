News & Insights

Environmental Group Limited Faces EBITDA Adjustment Amid Project Overruns

November 12, 2024 — 06:27 pm EST

Environmental Group Limited (AU:EGL) has released an update.

The Environmental Group Limited (ASX: EGL) anticipates a lower-than-expected increase in FY25 Normalised EBITDA, now projected at 10-15% over FY24, due to cost overruns in a gas turbine project in Singapore. Despite this setback, the company reports strong revenue performance across its business units, reflecting its robust operations in environmental solutions. The company is conducting a review to prevent future issues and maintain its growth trajectory.

