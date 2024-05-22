Environmental Group Cautions on Future Projections

Environmental Group Limited (AU:EGL) has released an update.

Environmental Group Limited has issued a caution regarding the forward-looking statements in their presentation at the Wilsons Advisory – Rapid Insights Conference, noting the potential for significant uncertainties and advising against undue reliance on these projections. The presentation’s future-oriented statements should be considered alongside its Interim Report from December 2023.

