Environmental Group Cautions on Future Projections

May 22, 2024 — 09:38 pm EDT

Environmental Group Limited (AU:EGL) has released an update.

Environmental Group Limited has issued a caution regarding the forward-looking statements in their presentation at the Wilsons Advisory – Rapid Insights Conference, noting the potential for significant uncertainties and advising against undue reliance on these projections. The presentation’s future-oriented statements should be considered alongside its Interim Report from December 2023.

