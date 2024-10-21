Environmental Clean Technologies Reports Successful AGM Outcomes

Environmental Clean Technologies Limited (AU:ECT) has released an update.

Environmental Clean Technologies Limited, listed on the ASX as ECT, announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their 2024 Annual General Meeting. One of the resolutions, Resolution 9, was passed as a special resolution, highlighting the company’s strong shareholder support. This outcome may interest investors watching ECT’s strategic direction and governance.

