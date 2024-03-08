News & Insights

Environment Primed for Active Fixed Income

March 08, 2024 — 05:12 am EST

Recent bond market volatility has caused discomfort for fixed-income investors, but it presents an opportunity for active management to potentially enhance returns. 

 

Despite efforts by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy and curb inflation, uncertainty remains as to the future direction of interest rates. This uncertainty has led to fluctuations in bond yields, creating both challenges and opportunities for investors. 

 

By focusing on quality and liquidity, particularly in areas such as agency mortgage-backed securities, active managers can navigate these challenges effectively. As the market evolves, active management offers the flexibility to capitalize on changing conditions and uncover pockets of opportunity, potentially outperforming despite ongoing uncertainty.

Finsum: Macro uncertainty is giving active managers an upper handed in bond markets, and it could lead to additional alpha. 

