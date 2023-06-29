Environment campaigners ask court to halt 3 Norwegian oil developments

OSLO, June 29 (Reuters) - Environmental groups said on Thursday they had demanded an immediate halt to the ongoing development of three Norwegian oilfields, seeking a court injunction against the country's government.

Greenpeace and Nature and Youth said they had asked the Oslo District Court to put on hold Equinor's EQNR.OL Breidablikk and Aker BP's AKRBP.OL Yggdrasil and Tyrving fields, arguing the government had failed to assess their climate impact.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

