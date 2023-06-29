News & Insights

Public Companies
EQNR

Environment campaigners ask court to halt 3 Norwegian oil developments

June 29, 2023 — 01:30 am EDT

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

OSLO, June 29 (Reuters) - Environmental groups said on Thursday they had demanded an immediate halt to the ongoing development of three Norwegian oilfields, seeking a court injunction against the country's government.

Greenpeace and Nature and Youth said they had asked the Oslo District Court to put on hold Equinor's EQNR.OL Breidablikk and Aker BP's AKRBP.OL Yggdrasil and Tyrving fields, arguing the government had failed to assess their climate impact.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Public Companies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQNR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.