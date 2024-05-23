News & Insights

EnviroGold Global Boosts Metal Recovery Operations

May 23, 2024 — 12:07 pm EDT

EnviroGold Global Limited (TSE:NVRO) has released an update.

EnviroGold Global Limited has expanded its capacity to monetize valuable metals from mine waste by purchasing an advanced metal processing plant from CSIRO’s Australian Minerals Research Centre. This plant, which specializes in extracting high purity nickel and cobalt, will undergo minor modifications to showcase the company’s NVRO Clean Leach Process at their Brisbane facility. The acquisition marks a significant step in EnviroGold’s commitment to environmental stewardship and resource recovery.

