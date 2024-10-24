News & Insights

Enviri’s Harsco secures 10-year contract with Nucor Steel

October 24, 2024 — 08:36 am EDT

Harsco Environmental, a division of Enviri (NVRI) Corporation, announced that it has signed a 10-year services contract with Nucor Steel Kingman in Arizona, a leading manufacturer of steel and steel products. “Harsco Environmental is pleased to partner with Nucor Steel Kingman,” stated Harsco Environmental Regional President of North America, Joe Burkey. “This contract is a testament to our commitment to safety and sustainability, and we are proud to be a technology partner providing Nucor with economically viable solutions for the treatment and reuse of their production co-products.”

