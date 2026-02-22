Enviri Stock Up 120% as $43 Million Buy Makes It a Top Holding in This Portfolio

Key Points

Newtyn Management bought 2,906,420 NVRI shares in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade size was $43.31 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value increased by $60.94 million, reflecting both trading and price movement.

Post-trade, Newtyn held 4,599,387 Enviri shares worth $82.42 million.

Newtyn Management reported a buy of 2,906,420 shares of Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI) in its February 17, 2026, SEC filing, an estimated $43.31 million transaction based on average quarterly pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Newtyn Management increased its holding in Enviri Corporation by 2,906,420 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value is $43.31 million based on the quarter’s average share price. The fund’s quarter-end position rose in value by $60.94 million, a figure that includes both the share purchase and changes in market price.

What else to know

Enviri now represents 8.8% of Newtyn’s 13F reportable assets.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSE: AD: $91.15 million (9.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: INDV: $90.94 million (9.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: QDEL: $86.10 million (9.1% of AUM) NYSE: NVRI: $82.42 million (8.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: TBPH: $80.45 million (8.5% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, Enviri shares were priced at $19.00, up 120% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 13% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2/17/26) $19.00 Market Capitalization $1.53 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.24 billion Net Income (TTM) ($166.56 million)

Company snapshot

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, including on-site services, industrial abrasives, roofing granules, and specialty waste processing.

The company generates revenue through long-term contracts for material logistics, resource recovery, and specialty waste management, as well as the sale of value-added downstream products.

It serves iron, steel, and metals manufacturers, as well as customers with hazardous and non-hazardous waste processing needs in the United States and internationally.

Enviri Corporation is a leading provider of environmental and waste management solutions for industrial clients, operating through its Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The company leverages its expertise in resource recovery and specialty waste processing to serve a broad range of industries under long-term contracts.

What this transaction means for investors

Turnaround stories only work if the underlying business can stabilize cash flow, and that might be the real question here.



Enviri’s third-quarter numbers show a company in transition. Revenue was essentially flat year over year at $575 million, while adjusted EBITDA came in at $74 million, down from $85 million a year earlier. Clean Earth delivered a record quarter with 6% revenue growth and $43 million in adjusted EBITDA, but Harsco Rail remained pressured, posting a loss at the EBITDA line.



Nevertheless, shares have rallied since the firm announced, less than two weeks after earnings, that Veolia Environnement would acquire Clean Energy for $3 billion in cash. Management touted the move as a "significant step in realizing Enviro's sum-of-the-parts value.”



And that makes this purchase notable. At 8.8% of reported assets, it is one of the fund’s larger positions now, alongside other concentrated healthcare and industrial names. All told, the stock is up 120% over the past year and the acquisition is reason for bullishness even as the latest fundamentals remained mixed.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends QuidelOrtho. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

