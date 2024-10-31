News & Insights

Enviri reports Q3 adjusted EPS (1c), consensus 6c

Reports Q3 revenue $574M, consensus $613.62M. “Enviri (NVRI) reported results within our quarterly earnings guidance range, despite market weakness in Harsco Environmental as well as shipment delays and operational challenges within Harsco Rail,” said Enviri Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger. “Notwithstanding those headwinds, Clean Earth had another standout quarter, achieving record quarterly profits and margins, driven by increased pricing and efficiency improvements. We also successfully executed on a number of key initiatives, including surpassing our 2024 asset sales target with the sale of Reed Minerals and extending our credit facility, providing us with enhanced financial flexibility.”

