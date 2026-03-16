Enviri (NVRI) Stock Moves 1.01%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Enviri (NVRI) was up +1.01% at $18.02. This move traded in line with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.83%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.22%.

The industrial services company's shares have seen a decrease of 5.71% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's loss of 1.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86%.

The upcoming earnings release of Enviri will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.26, reflecting a 44.44% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $542 million, indicating a 1.15% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

NVRI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.45 per share and revenue of $2.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25% and +2.01%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Enviri. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.5% lower. At present, Enviri boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, positioning it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Enviri Corporation (NVRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.