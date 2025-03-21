Enviri (NVRI) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Enviri (NVRI) reached $6.75, with a -0.15% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.52%.

Shares of the industrial services company have depreciated by 10.58% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's loss of 9.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.33%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Enviri in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.15, showcasing a 400% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $580.6 million, down 3.28% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.19 per share and revenue of $2.35 billion, indicating changes of -171.43% and +0.31%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Enviri. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 371.43% lower within the past month. At present, Enviri boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, placing it within the bottom 29% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NVRI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Enviri Corporation (NVRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

