Enviri (NVRI) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Enviri (NVRI) closed at $18.63, marking a -1.06% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.5%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.64%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial services company had gained 5.02% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 3.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.18%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Enviri in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 24, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.74, signifying a 1,750.00% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$1.22 per share and a revenue of $2.23 billion, signifying shifts of -1642.86% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Enviri. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Enviri currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Enviri Corporation (NVRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

