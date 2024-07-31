Enviri (NVRI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Enviri Corporation NVRI is scheduled to release its second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 1, before market open.

NVRI has an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 104.6%.

Enviri Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Enviri Corporation price-eps-surprise | Enviri Corporation Quote

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $615.3 million, indicating an 18.3% increase on a year-over-year basis.Improvements in the segmental performance are predicted to have driven revenues.

The Harsco Environmental (HE) segment is expected to have gained from higher services and eco-product volumes, as well as increased pricing. The rise in Clean Earth (CE) revenues is likely to have been driven by price. A few large and long-term engineered-to-order projects are anticipated to have benefited the Harsco Rail segment’s revenues.

Higher volumes are likely to have driven EBITDA in the HE and CE segments. Also, the CE segment’s EBITDA is predicted to have benefited from a favorable service mix and lower operating costs, driven by the company’s growth initiatives. Rail EBITDA is anticipated to have gained from higher standard equipment and technology volumes.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line is likely to break even, indicating a year-over-year decline of 100%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NVRI this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

NVRI has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around.

Corpay, Inc. CPAY: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $971.7 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $4.5 per share, suggesting 7.6% growth from that reported in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the past four quarters, missed in one and met in one, with an average surprise of 0.02%.

CPAY currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.06% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to declare its second-quarter results on Aug 7. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Marathon Digital MARA:The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $161.4 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 97%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at a loss of 19 cents per share, whereas it reported a loss of 13 cents per share at the end of the year-ago quarter. The company missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the past four quarters, the average negative surprise being 224.6%.

MARA currently has an Earnings ESP of +67.57% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to declare its second-quarter results on Aug 1.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enviri Corporation (NVRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.