Enviri (NVRI) Price Target Increased by 11.30% to 21.76

The average one-year price target for Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) has been revised to $21.76 / share. This is an increase of 11.30% from the prior estimate of $19.55 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $25.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.43% from the latest reported closing price of $18.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 412 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enviri. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVRI is 0.28%, an increase of 46.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.08% to 106,222K shares. The put/call ratio of NVRI is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fund 1 Investments holds 7,529K shares representing 9.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,174K shares , representing an increase of 4.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVRI by 111.31% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 6,144K shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,905K shares , representing an increase of 3.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVRI by 25.73% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,795K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,981K shares , representing a decrease of 3.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVRI by 24.57% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 4,599K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,848K shares , representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVRI by 19.01% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 3,793K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,423K shares , representing a decrease of 16.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVRI by 11.51% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

