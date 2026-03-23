Enviri (NVRI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enviri (NVRI) closed at $18.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.99% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.38%.

The stock of industrial services company has fallen by 5.64% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 4.78% and overreaching the S&P 500's loss of 5.69%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Enviri in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.26, signifying a 44.44% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $542 million, down 1.15% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.45 per share and a revenue of $2.29 billion, representing changes of +25% and +2.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Enviri. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 12.5% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Enviri is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Enviri Corporation (NVRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.