Enviri (NVRI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enviri (NVRI) closed at $18.14, marking a +1.34% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.64% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.69%.

The industrial services company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.76% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's gain of 1.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.55%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Enviri in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Enviri is projected to report earnings of -$0.22 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 450%.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.71 per share and a revenue of $0 million, representing changes of -914.29% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Enviri. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Enviri is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

