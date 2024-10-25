Enviri (NVRI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Enviri (NVRI) standing at $10.02, reflecting a +0.7% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.56%.

The industrial services company's stock has dropped by 3.86% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's gain of 2.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Enviri in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 31, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.06, showcasing a 20% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $605.2 million, indicating a 15.37% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0 per share and a revenue of $2.4 billion, demonstrating changes of +100% and +16.13%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Enviri. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 100% upward. Enviri currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 160, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

