Enviri (NVRI) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Enviri (NVRI) was down 1.57% at $18.86. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.33% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial services company had gained 3.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 7.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 0%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Enviri in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 24, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.74, signifying a 1,750.00% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

NVRI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.22 per share and revenue of $2.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1642.86% and -4.91%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enviri. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Enviri holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enviri Corporation (NVRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.